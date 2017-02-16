Regional police officers to receive training in supporting victims of crime
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Canadian government-funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean project is hosting a training course entitled "Enhancing Support to Victims of Crime". The course will be attended by police officers of varying ranks along with gender specialists, counsellors, community development officers, social workers and others who work with victims of crime.
