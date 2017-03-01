OECS Member States Develop Curriculum...

OECS Member States Develop Curriculum Framework For ECIT

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Representatives from all Member States of the OECS participating in the OECS Network of Excellence for Tourism and Hospitality Training and Education project assembled in Antigua & Barbuda from February 22 - 23, 2017 to discuss and validate the Curriculum Framework for the proposed Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism . The Curriculum Framework is particularly important, as it will serve as a guide to ensure consistency and quality across all Member States in the design and development of any programme offered by ECIT's network of partner institutions.

Chicago, IL

