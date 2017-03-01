OECS Member States Develop Curriculum Framework For ECIT

Representatives from all Member States of the OECS participating in the OECS Network of Excellence for Tourism and Hospitality Training and Education project assembled in Antigua & Barbuda from February 22 - 23, 2017 to discuss and validate the Curriculum Framework for the proposed Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism . The Curriculum Framework is particularly important, as it will serve as a guide to ensure consistency and quality across all Member States in the design and development of any programme offered by ECIT's network of partner institutions.

