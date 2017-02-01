Message from the Atlantic: Houston ro...

Message from the Atlantic: Houston rowboat team about to break records

7 hrs ago

GALVESTON A Texas rowboat crew sent a text from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday saying they were on course to be the first three-person crew to complete a 3,000-mile trans-Atlantic race. The rowboat Anne was bucking heavy winds about 87 nautical miles from the finish line at Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda, about 300 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico, crew captain Michael Matson texted to the Houston Chronicle.

Chicago, IL

