Lobbying against FATCA on Capitol Hill

23 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The countries of the Caribbean Community are facing a major challenge of executing international payments as foreign banks reduce and/or eliminate correspondent banking services to some financial institutions in this region. This situation has been brought about by the passage by the United States Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act in 2010, the intention to increase tax revenue from US citizens with foreign bank accounts and investments and reduce money laundering.

