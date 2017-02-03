First Texas rowboat crew to complete ...

First Texas rowboat crew to complete 3,000-mile Atlantic race crosses finish line

GALVESTON The first Texas rowboat crew to complete the grueling, 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Challenge rowboat race across the Atlantic Ocean crossed the finish line late Wednesday after a voyage of 49 days, 14 hours and 4 minutes. The crew set out Dec. 14 from San Sebastian de La Gomera on the island of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands off the coast of North Africa.

Chicago, IL

