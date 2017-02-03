First Texas rowboat crew to complete 3,000-mile Atlantic race crosses finish line

GALVESTON The first Texas rowboat crew to complete the grueling, 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Challenge rowboat race across the Atlantic Ocean crossed the finish line late Wednesday after a voyage of 49 days, 14 hours and 4 minutes. The crew set out Dec. 14 from San Sebastian de La Gomera on the island of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands off the coast of North Africa.

