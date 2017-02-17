Digicel executive re-elected as Canto...

Digicel executive re-elected as Canto chairmanFeb. 8, 2017, 3:4 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Trinadad Express

Julian Wilkins, Digicel group director, Government Relations and Public Affairs, was re-elected as chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications , the leading authority for shaping information and communication in the Caribbean. The announcement was made during CANTO's Annual General Meeting in Curacao on Tuesday, January 31. With this year's theme for CANTO being, Reimaging ICT as a tool for national growth and development, Wilkins said, "Reimaging ICT is high on CANTO's agenda and focuses on ICT connectivity - fostering an environment which stimulates the creativity so necessary for the development of our national and regional markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC