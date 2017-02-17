Digicel executive re-elected as Canto chairmanFeb. 8, 2017, 3:4 Am Ast

Julian Wilkins, Digicel group director, Government Relations and Public Affairs, was re-elected as chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications , the leading authority for shaping information and communication in the Caribbean. The announcement was made during CANTO's Annual General Meeting in Curacao on Tuesday, January 31. With this year's theme for CANTO being, Reimaging ICT as a tool for national growth and development, Wilkins said, "Reimaging ICT is high on CANTO's agenda and focuses on ICT connectivity - fostering an environment which stimulates the creativity so necessary for the development of our national and regional markets.

