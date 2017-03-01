Developing resilient marine economies...

Developing resilient marine economies: UK supports Small Island...

Bajan Reporter

Leading marine experts from the Caribbean and the UK are joining up this week at a three-day workshop aiming to support the sustainable growth of marine economies in the region. In the Caribbean region, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are set to benefit from the Commonwealth Marine Economies programme workshop.

Chicago, IL

