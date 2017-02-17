Commentary: The future of financial services in the Caribbean - Part 1

A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday, February 17, 2017, at a conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp in Panama on "Widening the Pathways to Open Societies" I have been asked to speak on "The Future of Financial Services in the Caribbean" in the context of "International Tax Competition, Globalization and Fiscal Sovereignty". The writer is Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the US and the OAS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.