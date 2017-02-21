Changes to CIP in the OECS Could Bene...

Changes to CIP in the OECS Could Benefit Antigua & Barbuda

19 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit , Chisanga Chekwe, said the decision of other countries offering Citizenship by Investment Programmes to lower their fees under the National Development Fund option, could turn out to be good for Antigua & Barbuda. Up until January this year, the qualifying contribution for a single applicant under the NDF was US $200,000 for both St Lucia and Antigua & Barbuda.

Chicago, IL

