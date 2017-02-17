CARICOM To Employ Lobbyist In Fight Against Correspondent Banking

Caribbean Community leaders have agreed to employ the services of a lobbyist to help the region deal with the issue of de-risking in the banking sector, Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said. Correspondent banks, which are mainly large, international banks domiciled in the United States of America, Europe and Canada, provide Caribbean states with vital access to the international financial system, by offering services to smaller, domestic banks and financial institutions to complete international payments and settlements.

