CARICOM To Employ Lobbyist In Fight A...

CARICOM To Employ Lobbyist In Fight Against Correspondent Banking

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Caribbean Community leaders have agreed to employ the services of a lobbyist to help the region deal with the issue of de-risking in the banking sector, Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said. Correspondent banks, which are mainly large, international banks domiciled in the United States of America, Europe and Canada, provide Caribbean states with vital access to the international financial system, by offering services to smaller, domestic banks and financial institutions to complete international payments and settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC