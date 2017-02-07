Cargo ship disabled off southwestern Newfoundland, Coast Guard on scene
The general cargo ship MV Thorco Crown, seen in this photo from marinetraffic.com, became disabled off the coast of Port aux Basques on Tuesday. The Canadian Coast Guard was called to assist a disabled cargo ship Tuesday about 32 nautical miles off the coast of Port aux Basques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC