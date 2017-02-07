Cargo ship disabled off southwestern ...

Cargo ship disabled off southwestern Newfoundland, Coast Guard on scene

The general cargo ship MV Thorco Crown, seen in this photo from marinetraffic.com, became disabled off the coast of Port aux Basques on Tuesday. The Canadian Coast Guard was called to assist a disabled cargo ship Tuesday about 32 nautical miles off the coast of Port aux Basques.

