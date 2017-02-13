Barbados Gears Up for Carifesta Xiii

So far eight CARICOM countries have confirmed their participation in CARIFESTA XIII and all systems are go, as the various agencies in Barbados mandated to manage the production of the biannual regional event, put plans in place. In addition to early confirmers Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat and St. Lucia, there has been interest shown in the regional showcase from international buyers in Colombia, North America, Europe the Middle East as well as from other Caribbean islands, who have a special interest in one of the major events for the Festival - the Grand Market and Buyer's Shopping Mall.

