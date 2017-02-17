Bankers' Association Approves Of Cred...

Bankers' Association Approves Of Credit Bureau For The Region

Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The Antigua & Barbuda Bankers' Association is supporting a move by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank to introduce a credit bureau in the region, deeming it "something that is desperately needed" in the loan financing sector. President of the association Michael Spencer told those attending the Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Forum, Thursday, that the present due diligence which banks conduct before granting a loan is far too "time consuming and tedious".

