Bankers' Association Approves Of Credit Bureau For The Region
The Antigua & Barbuda Bankers' Association is supporting a move by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank to introduce a credit bureau in the region, deeming it "something that is desperately needed" in the loan financing sector. President of the association Michael Spencer told those attending the Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Forum, Thursday, that the present due diligence which banks conduct before granting a loan is far too "time consuming and tedious".
