Antigua: Parliament Passes FATCA

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act United States of America Implementation and Enforcement of the Inter-Governmental Agreement was passed in Parliament without opposition, making it mandatory for Antigua & Barbuda's banks to provide the banking information of US citizens to the Internal Revenue Service . The Act requires local banks to report financial accounts held by US taxpayers, for tax collection purposes, to the IRS, if they exceed $50,000.

