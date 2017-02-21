Antigua-Barbuda implements recommende...

Antigua-Barbuda implements recommended diplomatic regulatory framework

3 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

LONDON, England -- The recent decision by the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda to approve a new policy on diplomatic representation and accreditation was based in part on the Global Investor Immigration Council's regulatory recommendations. The GIIC is the investor immigration industry's self-regulatory body, protecting integrity, ensuring transparency, and advancing advocacy for all constituents.

