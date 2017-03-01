Antigua-Barbuda implements diplomatic regulatory framework
ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has announced that the Cabinet is implementing its recently announced policy on diplomatic representation and accreditation. The Cabinet based its policy on recommendations prepared by Sir Ronald Sanders, ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the USA, and his Embassy team, who between them have over 60 years of practical diplomatic experience in several capitals and international organizations.
