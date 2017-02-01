Youth entrepreneurship tech programme to address unemployment
Following the success of a youth technology employment programme in Jamaica, the Caribbean Development Bank and the World Bank have established a tech programme to provide business support services for young entrepreneurs in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and Haiti. CDB said applications are now open for the Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme , which tailors support for participants according to the stage at which the entrepreneur or firm is currently operating.
