Youth entrepreneurship tech programme to address unemployment

Monday Jan 23

Following the success of a youth technology employment programme in Jamaica, the Caribbean Development Bank and the World Bank have established a tech programme to provide business support services for young entrepreneurs in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and Haiti. CDB said applications are now open for the Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme , which tailors support for participants according to the stage at which the entrepreneur or firm is currently operating.

