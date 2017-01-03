The Maria Holder Memorial Trust expanding charitable acts to Antigua & Barbuda
Barbados is not the only CARICOM member to benefit from the generosity of the Maria Holder Memorial Trust; this was confirmed by the Trust's Chair and co-founder Christopher Holder . Mr Holder was addressing participants at the launch of the Maria Holder Memorial Nursery in Gall Hill, Christ Church and expressed gratitude how the Minister of Education and key personnel from Antigua and Barbuda were in attendance at the event.
