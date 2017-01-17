Medical History Made with First Successful Kidney Transplant at MSJMC
Monday January 16th 2017 will go down in the annals of Antigua and Barbuda as the first successfully completed kidney transplant was performed. The eight hour procedure, which was done at the Mount St John Medical Centre, marked the very first time an operation of that nature was done in the country's medical history.
