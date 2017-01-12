Investor Arrested In Tax Scam

Investor Arrested In Tax Scam

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The extradition hearing for Antigua & Barbuda investor, Peter Virdee is under way in the UK after he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, in connection with a A 100 million VAT scam. The 43-year-old British businessman, who has been named as an investor in a 1,000-acre development on Barbuda and in solar power plants, was held under the European Arrest Warrant on behalf of the German authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,986 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC