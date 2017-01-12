Investor Arrested In Tax Scam
The extradition hearing for Antigua & Barbuda investor, Peter Virdee is under way in the UK after he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, in connection with a A 100 million VAT scam. The 43-year-old British businessman, who has been named as an investor in a 1,000-acre development on Barbuda and in solar power plants, was held under the European Arrest Warrant on behalf of the German authorities.
