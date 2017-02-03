Early indicators point to a strong yachting season for Antigua and Barbuda
ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda tourism officials and yachting stakeholders are optimistic about the 2017 sailing season, as the destination recognizes the 30th anniversary of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta and 50th anniversary of Antigua Sailing Week. And, preparations for new additions and returning events to the sailing calendar are well underway.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
