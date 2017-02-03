Early indicators point to a strong ya...

Early indicators point to a strong yachting season for Antigua and Barbuda

Tuesday Jan 24

ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda tourism officials and yachting stakeholders are optimistic about the 2017 sailing season, as the destination recognizes the 30th anniversary of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta and 50th anniversary of Antigua Sailing Week. And, preparations for new additions and returning events to the sailing calendar are well underway.

Chicago, IL

