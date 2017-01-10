Dr Al Kawari meets PM of Antigua and ...

Dr Al Kawari meets PM of Antigua and Barbuda

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Peninsula

H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne in St. John's yesterday. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne met with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the director-general post at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in St. John's yesterday.

