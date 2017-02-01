Dominican Republic to Establish Diplomatic Presence in Antigua and Barbuda

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, CMC - President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina has agreed to establish diplomatic presence in Antigua and Barbuda. He made the statement during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Bowne on the margins of the recently concluded fifth Summit of the Heads of State/Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States .

