Dominican Republic to Establish Diplomatic Presence in Antigua and Barbuda

Monday Jan 30 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, CMC - President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina has agreed to establish diplomatic presence in Antigua and Barbuda. He made the statement during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Bowne on the margins of the recently concluded fifth Summit of the Heads of State/Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States .

