Central Bank Governor Issues Warning To OECS Governments

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank , Timothy Antoine, is urging Caribbean governments administering Citizenship by Investment Programmes to be more transparent and not to use the funds collected for recurrent expenditure.. A number of countries within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union , such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia, offer CIPs in a bid to lure foreign investors to their countries.

Chicago, IL

