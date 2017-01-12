Central Bank Governor Issues Warning To OECS Governments

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank , Timothy Antoine, is urging Caribbean governments administering Citizenship by Investment Programmes to be more transparent and not to use the funds collected for recurrent expenditure.. A number of countries within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union , such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia, offer CIPs in a bid to lure foreign investors to their countries.

