Azerbaijan toughens control over secu...

Azerbaijan toughens control over securities market

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of offshore zones, after the registration in which people won't be able to obtain shares of legal entities in the country's securities market. Under the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the list includes such countries and territories as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Belize, Cook Islands, Grenada, Maldives, Nauru, the Netherlands Antilles , Panama, Samoa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, Turks and Caicos Islands, Vanuatu and the US Virgin Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC