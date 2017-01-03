Azerbaijan toughens control over securities market
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of offshore zones, after the registration in which people won't be able to obtain shares of legal entities in the country's securities market. Under the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the list includes such countries and territories as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Belize, Cook Islands, Grenada, Maldives, Nauru, the Netherlands Antilles , Panama, Samoa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, Turks and Caicos Islands, Vanuatu and the US Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC