Applications open for Caribbean youth entrepreneurship tech incubation programme

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- A technology incubation programme that provides business support services for young entrepreneurs in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and Haiti is open for applications. The Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme is an initiative of the Caribbean Development Bank and the World Bank Group, in partnership with the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre.

