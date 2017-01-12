Antigua looking to Trump administrati...

Antigua looking to Trump administration to end online gaming dispute

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Gleaner

The Antigua and Barbuda government says it is looking to the new Donald Trump administration in a bid to end its long standing battle with the United States over online gaming. Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, delivering the traditional Throne speech at the start of a new session of Parliament on Monday, said the Gaston Browne administration is also seeking to enact legislation to help it deal with the matter.

Chicago, IL

