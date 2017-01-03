Antigua defends Citizenship by Investment Programme

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has defended the Citizenship by Investment Programme in his country, dismissing a popular United States television programme that sought to portray it as an avenue for terrorists and other criminals to obtain passports to travel freely throughout the world. "So what are we supposed to do sit back and do, nothing? You tell me," Prime Minister Browne told the CBS programme '60 Minutes' aired on Sunday night, insisting that Caribbean countries have put in place relevant stringent measures to ensure the CIP is truly an investment strategy for regional countries.

