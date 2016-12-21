UPP Distances Itself From Video, But ...

UPP Distances Itself From Video, But Defends Their Captain

The Chairman of the United Progressive Party has stated categorically that the party's executive did not give prior approval to the controversial video featuring gunfire and public officials as targets and will not attempt to defend its creation. However, D Gisele Isaac stopped short of condemning the UPP caretaker for St George and former Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force Captain George Wehner, who has claimed responsibility for the video in which he is a central figure.

