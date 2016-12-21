UPP Distances Itself From Video, But Defends Their Captain
The Chairman of the United Progressive Party has stated categorically that the party's executive did not give prior approval to the controversial video featuring gunfire and public officials as targets and will not attempt to defend its creation. However, D Gisele Isaac stopped short of condemning the UPP caretaker for St George and former Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force Captain George Wehner, who has claimed responsibility for the video in which he is a central figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC