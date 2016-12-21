UKCIF grant to rehabilitate road netw...

UKCIF grant to rehabilitate road network in Antigua-Barbuda

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Antigua and Barbuda is the first country to access major funding from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund . The Caribbean Development Bank has approved a grant of 13.9 million to assist the country with the rehabilitation of two major roads, the Sir George Walter Highway and Friars Hill Road.

