UKCIF grant to rehabilitate road network in Antigua-Barbuda
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Antigua and Barbuda is the first country to access major funding from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund . The Caribbean Development Bank has approved a grant of 13.9 million to assist the country with the rehabilitation of two major roads, the Sir George Walter Highway and Friars Hill Road.
