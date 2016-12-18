Sounders 2 rumored to sign promising ...

Sounders 2 rumored to sign promising young Antiguan

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Sounder at Heart

It looks like Sounders FC 2 has once again turned it's gaze towards the Caribbean in search of young attacking talent. Media in Antigua and Barbuda are reporting that S2 has signed Greenbay Hoppers FC striker Javorn Stevens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sounder at Heart.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,403 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC