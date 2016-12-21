Rubis Argues For Margin Increase

After being the subject of criticism for a week over its calls for an increase to wholesale fuel margins, Rubis Caribbean has argued that its cries are not unjust, as according to the company, margins in Antigua & Barbuda have been frozen for 27 years. Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Caribbean, Mauricio Nicholls said, "A business cannot survive on margins that are frozen forever where the cost of doing business is rising every year."

