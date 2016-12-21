PM says Rubis could leave countryDec. 21, 2016, 7:51 PM Ast

PM says Rubis could leave countryDec....

Dec. 21, 2016

Trinidad Express

ST JOHN'S, Antigua, Dec 21, CMC - The Antigua and Barbuda government Wednesday said it had no problem if the French-owned RUBIS gas company decides to leave the island following moves to deny it having to monopolise the retail sector in the country. RUBIS has written to gas station owners here indicating that it would not be renewing their leases in the New Year, a situation that has been denounced by the Gaston Browne administration.

