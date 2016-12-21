PM says Rubis could leave countryDec. 21, 2016, 7:51 PM Ast
ST JOHN'S, Antigua, Dec 21, CMC - The Antigua and Barbuda government Wednesday said it had no problem if the French-owned RUBIS gas company decides to leave the island following moves to deny it having to monopolise the retail sector in the country. RUBIS has written to gas station owners here indicating that it would not be renewing their leases in the New Year, a situation that has been denounced by the Gaston Browne administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC