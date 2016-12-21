OECS Extends Congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda On - Caribbean Destination of the Year' Award

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends heartiest congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda on winning 'Caribbean Destination of the Year' at the 2016 Caribbean Travel Awards. Antigua and Barbuda was awarded the coveted 'Caribbean Destination of the Year,' based on an impressive increase in the number visitors, several new hotel projects in the pipeline, as well as the recently opened VC Bird International airport.

