ECLAC: A&B Fastest Growing C'bean Economy For 2016

Antigua & Barbuda was the fastest growing economy in the Caribbean region in 2016 and resisted a wave of accelerating inflation, according to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean .

Chicago, IL

