Davina Charles of Grenada Receives Best Overall Student Award for RSS Training

Basseterre, St. Kitts : Woman Police Constable , Davina Charles of the Royal Grenada Police Force , copped the top student award for the Regional Security System Section Leaders Course 2016 from a total of 24 other security officers from across the region. Security officers from five RSS territories, namely, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Barbados participated in a six week long training course to enhance their skills in the security field.

