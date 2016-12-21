Davina Charles of Grenada Receives Be...

Davina Charles of Grenada Receives Best Overall Student Award for RSS Training

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Basseterre, St. Kitts : Woman Police Constable , Davina Charles of the Royal Grenada Police Force , copped the top student award for the Regional Security System Section Leaders Course 2016 from a total of 24 other security officers from across the region. Security officers from five RSS territories, namely, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Barbados participated in a six week long training course to enhance their skills in the security field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC