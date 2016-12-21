Barbudans Grounded After Gov't Pulls Subsidy From Fly Montserrat
Air travel to and from Antigua will be more difficult for Barbudans this month as Fly Montserrat further reduces its calls to the island after the Government of Antigua & Barbuda ended the "subsidy" to the airline two months ago. According to Member of Parliament for Barbuda and Minister of Barbuda Affairs Arthur Nibbs, rescinding the subsidy was done in order to make way for the government's joint venture Barbuda Airways, which is still grounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC