Barbudans Grounded After Gov't Pulls Subsidy From Fly Montserrat

Air travel to and from Antigua will be more difficult for Barbudans this month as Fly Montserrat further reduces its calls to the island after the Government of Antigua & Barbuda ended the "subsidy" to the airline two months ago. According to Member of Parliament for Barbuda and Minister of Barbuda Affairs Arthur Nibbs, rescinding the subsidy was done in order to make way for the government's joint venture Barbuda Airways, which is still grounded.

