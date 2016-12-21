Antigua gives US new ultimatum in gam...

Antigua gives US new ultimatum in gaming dispute

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Gleaner

The Antigua & Barbuda government has given the United States until the end of the year to settle the long-running dispute over Internet gaming amid claims in excess of US$200 million. The Browne administration, which earlier this year dismissed a proposal by the US to end the dispute, has given Washington until the end of next month to agree to a settlement or face sanctions.

