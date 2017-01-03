Antigua diplomat to repay money, deni...

Antigua diplomat to repay money, denies accepting bribe

Thursday Dec 29

Casroy James, Antigua and Barbuda's diplomat to the United Arab Emirates, has denied being involved in corrupt activities related to the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht S.A. and the energy company Petrobras. The twin-island state became embroiled in the scandal after court documents revealed that a high-level government official accepted millions of dollars in bribes.

Chicago, IL

