Year-End Ultimatum For WTO Sanctions

The government of Antigua & Barbuda has declared the end of December 2016 as the deadline by which the United States must agree to a "settlement" in the ongoing gaming dispute or face sanctions. It has put the World Trade Organization - which awarded the sanctions in 2007 - on notice to that effect and the declaration was noted in a November 23 WTO news item.

