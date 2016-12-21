Year-End Ultimatum For WTO Sanctions

Year-End Ultimatum For WTO Sanctions

Wednesday Nov 30

The government of Antigua & Barbuda has declared the end of December 2016 as the deadline by which the United States must agree to a "settlement" in the ongoing gaming dispute or face sanctions. It has put the World Trade Organization - which awarded the sanctions in 2007 - on notice to that effect and the declaration was noted in a November 23 WTO news item.

Chicago, IL

