Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get awkward honeymoon invitation
Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN AND Justin TALLISFREDERIC J. BROWN,JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images As far as anyone knows, Prince Harry hasn't gotten close to popping the question to his new girlfriend Meghan Markle, but that didn't stop the prime minister of Antigua from encouraging the couple to honeymoon on his Caribbean island. Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN AND Justin TALLISFREDERIC J. BROWN,JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is in the opening days of a two-week tour of the West Indies.
