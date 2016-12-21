Flash Flood Advisory Issued for St. Kitts and Nevis

Antigua Meteorological Office : The Antigua Met Office and St. Kitts Met Office are paying very close attention to an intense trough that is currently affecting the weather conditions. Antigua And Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood advisory for minor flooding in low lying and flood prone areas of St. Kitts And Nevis and other Leeward Islands valid until 8pm today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.