Caribbean countries get financial help to fight climate change

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre has launched a multimillion-dollar climate change adaptation programme which it said will boost climate-resilient development and reduce climate change induced-risks to human and natural assets in 10 Caribbean countries. The four-year US$25.6-million CCAP project was launched in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean .

Chicago, IL

