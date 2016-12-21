Barbados government defends regional airline, LIATNov. 22, 2016, 7:9 PM Ast

Barbados government defends regional ...

Barbados government defends regional airline, LIAT

Tuesday Nov 22

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov 22, CMC - The Barbados government Tuesday defended the operations of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, even as opposition legislators called for it to be stop being a financial burden on the island. Both Prime MInister Freundel Stuart and his Finance Minister, Chris Sinckler, defended the airline, whose major shareholders are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

