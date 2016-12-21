Barbados government defends regional airline, LIATNov. 22, 2016, 7:9 PM Ast
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov 22, CMC - The Barbados government Tuesday defended the operations of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, even as opposition legislators called for it to be stop being a financial burden on the island. Both Prime MInister Freundel Stuart and his Finance Minister, Chris Sinckler, defended the airline, whose major shareholders are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC