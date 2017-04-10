The Lobby Staircase at The reef by Cu...

The Lobby Staircase at The reef by CuisinArt, Anguilla

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Gearing up for the 50 years of independence celebrations, tiny Caribbean island Anguilla is making a splash on the sunshine party scene, says Lisa Haynes "HERE you go: rum, with a little bit of punch for colour," the barman says, dancing and serving drinks simultaneously. I am two hours into the final night of Anguilla's Moonsplash festival and I've already clinked rum punch glasses with five different locals who now feel like old friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

