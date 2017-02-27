Record breaking number of tourist arr...

Record breaking number of tourist arrivals to Anguilla in 2016

THE VALLEY, Anguilla -- Tourist arrivals to Anguilla set a new record in 2016. The island welcomed 79,239 tourist arrivals in 2016, an increase of 8.2% over 2015, breaking the previous record of 77,652 arrivals set in 2007.

