Iconic Caribbean music festival returns to Anguilla next month

THE VALLEY, Anguilla -- The 27th annual Moonsplash Festival, known for being one of the most iconic reggae festivals in the region, will take place from March 9-12, 2017, on Rendezvous Bay Beach in Anguilla. Founded and still run by Anguilla's own Bankie Banx, a musical legend whose style combines reggae, folk, R&B and jazz, who in 1990 conceived of a unique reggae music festival held under a full moon.

