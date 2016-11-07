Anguilla New Resorts and Services the Antidote to Post Election Blues and Bliss
As the US Presidential election finally comes to a close, we have a sure-fire therapy for anxious voters seeking a much needed respite from the stress of the past 18 months -- Anguilla is the antidote! Tucked away in the Northern Caribbean, warm-hearted island of spectacular beaches and superb cuisine is the ultimate vacation getaway, with new resorts and attractions, and expanded air service connections that make getting there easier than ever. Anguilla welcomed a new luxury hotel brand to the island, with the October 20 debut of The Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla .
