Angola: Sonangol's Net Profit Reaches 13 Billion Kwanzas

The net profit of the public National Fuel Society , in the year 2016, reached 13 billion kwanzas, revealed last Monday, in Luanda, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Isabel dos Santos. According to the Sonangol C.E.O, who was speaking at a press conference that served to present the company's 2016 assessment report, the figures 13 billion kwanzas and 525 billion EBITDA reflect a reversal of the trend of abrupt drop in the previous two years, thus solidifying the company's recovery base.

