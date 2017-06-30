Angola: Nation Has 2% of HIV Prevalen...

Angola: Nation Has 2% of HIV Prevalence - Inquiry

At least two percent of the Angolan population is a HIV positive with high prevalence on women affecting against men , indicates the report of multiple inquiries and health 2015-2016 released on Friday in Luanda by the National Statistic Institute . According to the document, the HIV prevalence is much higher on women living on urban areas, representing 3.0 %, against 1.7 % of those in rural zones, unlikely what is verified on men, whose rate is higher on rural zones 1.4 %, while other 1.2 % are recorded on urban zones.

Chicago, IL

